Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Immix Biopharma Stock Up 9.4 %
Immix Biopharma stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. 127,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,809. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. Immix Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $8.68.
Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $37,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.
