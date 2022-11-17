Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Short Interest Update

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 416,667 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,894 shares of company stock worth $178,229 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Immunovant during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Immunovant by 72.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Immunovant by 205.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Immunovant by 43.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Stock Down 1.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of IMVT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,102. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.21.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

