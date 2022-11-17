Immutable X Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00002443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $231.60 million and $6.69 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.
About Immutable X
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.
