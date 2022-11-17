Immutable X Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00002443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $231.60 million and $6.69 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002650 BTC.
  • Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000276 BTC.
  • CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000342 BTC.
  • OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
  • Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00570978 BTC.
  • Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.
  • Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
  • QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,934.48 or 0.29739356 BTC.
  • Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Immutable X

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

Buying and Selling Immutable X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

