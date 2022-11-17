Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Short Interest Down 18.9% in October

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the October 15th total of 231,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Immutep by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immutep in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immutep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immutep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 6.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMMP stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. 35,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,288. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. Immutep has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a current ratio of 14.16.

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemo-immunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer.

