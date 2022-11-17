Imunon’s (IMNN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management restated their buy rating on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Imunon’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Imunon in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Imunon Price Performance

Shares of IMNN opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 6.52. Imunon has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $12.27.

Imunon Company Profile

Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

