IMV (TSE:IMV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.40

Shares of IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 6800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
IMV Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01.
IMV Company Profile
IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.
