Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Short Interest Update

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ INDP traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,180. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $7.10.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler bought 10,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,862.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,047.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
