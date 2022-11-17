Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.62. 141,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,496. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $74.28 and a 1 year high of $89.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.06.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after acquiring an additional 215,685 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 123,935 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 374,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,624,000 after purchasing an additional 98,996 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 94,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 439,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,182,000 after purchasing an additional 90,416 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.