Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Independent Bank Group Trading Down 0.9 %

IBTX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.05. 353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,479. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 31.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,539,000 after buying an additional 576,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,410,000 after buying an additional 302,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,394,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,644,000 after buying an additional 250,276 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,283,000 after buying an additional 173,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBTX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Hovde Group lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

