indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Craig Hallum

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.97. 212,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,041. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.51. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,503,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,789,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 55,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,490.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,503,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,789,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 430,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,200 over the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $52,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $58,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

