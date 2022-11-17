INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) vs. Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Financial Review

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) and Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fangdd Network Group has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Fangdd Network Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $42.34 million 13.29 $14.14 million $2.35 23.49 Fangdd Network Group $147.88 million 0.04 -$193.77 million ($18.74) -0.06

Analyst Recommendations

INDUS Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fangdd Network Group. Fangdd Network Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INDUS Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and Fangdd Network Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 Fangdd Network Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

INDUS Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.28%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Fangdd Network Group.

Profitability

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Fangdd Network Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust 49.67% 5.91% 3.95% Fangdd Network Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.4% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Fangdd Network Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust beats Fangdd Network Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies to migrate business management from offline to online; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services. In addition, it operates Fangduoduo that offers personalized services to potential real estate buyers; and provides information matching, real estate agency, financial, and channel services. Further, the company operates www.fangdd.com that offers real estate agents and real estate buyers region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities; and offers data analysis services. As of December 31, 2021, its marketplace had approximately 378 thousand active agents and covers 157 million properties in China. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

