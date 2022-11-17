Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 79,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Human Capital Price Performance

AXH remained flat at $10.22 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. Industrial Human Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

About Industrial Human Capital

Industrial Human Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Industrial Human Capital, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

