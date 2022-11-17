Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Price Target Raised to €47.40 at Credit Suisse Group

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from €42.50 ($43.81) to €47.40 ($48.87) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.65.

IFNNY opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

