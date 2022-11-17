Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXW) Short Interest Update

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Inflection Point Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 61,528 shares in the last quarter.

Inflection Point Acquisition Stock Down 26.5 %

Shares of IPAXW stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.18. 33,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,564. Inflection Point Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23.

