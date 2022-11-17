Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Innodata Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 30,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,160. Innodata has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Innodata alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Innodata by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 378,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.