Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Short Interest Update

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,835,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,303,000 after purchasing an additional 136,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163,999 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

IIPR traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $113.85. 142,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,955. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.22. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $87.47 and a 52-week high of $286.42. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 24.10 and a quick ratio of 24.10.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.