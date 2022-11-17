Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.25 target price (down from $4.75) on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 9.5 %

OTCMKTS:IVREF opened at $2.88 on Monday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.