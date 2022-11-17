Insider Buying: Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE) Insider Buys 15,971 Shares of Stock

Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE – Get Rating) insider Peter Coleman bought 15,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$15.71 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$250,920.38 ($168,402.94).

Allkem Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73.

Get Allkem alerts:

About Allkem

(Get Rating)

See Also

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Allkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.