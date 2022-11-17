Insider Buying: Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE) Insider Buys 15,971 Shares of Stock

Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE – Get Rating) insider Peter Coleman bought 15,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$15.71 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$250,920.38 ($168,402.94).
Allkem Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73.
About Allkem
See Also
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Allkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.