Insider Buying: Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Chairman Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,934.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 1.5 %

APLE stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $18.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 81.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 44,687 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 53.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth $5,474,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

