Insider Buying: Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Chairman Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,934.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 1.5 %
APLE stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $18.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.13%.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
