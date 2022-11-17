Insider Buying: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CEO Acquires $123,414.06 in Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 26,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $123,414.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,713 shares in the company, valued at $654,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Down 2.7 %

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.37 million, a P/E ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on BW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

