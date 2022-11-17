Insider Buying: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) SVP Buys $25,520.00 in Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) SVP Christopher S. Riker bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $25,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 34,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,592.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 26,787,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,903,000 after buying an additional 1,541,666 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,748 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,145,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,272,000 after purchasing an additional 339,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,881,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 250,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 625,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.