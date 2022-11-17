Insider Buying: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) SVP Buys $25,520.00 in Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) SVP Christopher S. Riker bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $25,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 34,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,592.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW)
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.