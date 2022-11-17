Insider Buying: Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Insider Acquires £4,087.04 in Stock

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) insider Mike Scott bought 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 412 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £4,087.04 ($4,802.63).

Mike Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Mike Scott sold 6,465 shares of Barratt Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.18), for a total value of £23,015.40 ($27,045.12).

On Friday, September 23rd, Mike Scott acquired 15,744 shares of Barratt Developments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 413 ($4.85) per share, with a total value of £65,022.72 ($76,407.43).

On Thursday, September 15th, Mike Scott acquired 4,500 shares of Barratt Developments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 415 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £18,675 ($21,944.77).

Barratt Developments Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 397.50 ($4.67) on Thursday. Barratt Developments plc has a 52-week low of GBX 313 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 765.14 ($8.99). The company has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 795.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 379.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 441.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of GBX 25.70 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. This represents a yield of 6.09%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 427 ($5.02) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($9.81) to GBX 462 ($5.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 790 ($9.28) to GBX 459 ($5.39) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.23) to GBX 490 ($5.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 581.14 ($6.83).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

