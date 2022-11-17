Insider Buying: Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) CEO Buys 20,342 Shares of Stock

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) CEO Matthew B. Crisp purchased 20,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $66,721.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,957,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,701,744.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Benson Hill Stock Up 7.9 %

BHIL traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $3.29. 30,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,375. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. Benson Hill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BHIL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Benson Hill Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Benson Hill by 33.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Benson Hill by 62.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

