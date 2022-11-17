Insider Buying: Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) CEO Buys 20,342 Shares of Stock

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) CEO Matthew B. Crisp purchased 20,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $66,721.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,957,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,701,744.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Benson Hill Stock Up 7.9 %
BHIL traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $3.29. 30,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,375. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. Benson Hill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on BHIL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Benson Hill Company Profile
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
