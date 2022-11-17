Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires 37,193 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 37,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $206,049.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,583,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,933,930.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brightcove alerts:

On Wednesday, November 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,688 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $113,577.12.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 28,789 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $150,278.58.

On Monday, November 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $559,000.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,976 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $65,636.48.

On Thursday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,362 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,353.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,800 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 27,110 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $171,877.40.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,539 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $16,249.60.

On Monday, September 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,131 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $13,638.40.

Brightcove Price Performance

Shares of BCOV stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 133,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,880. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $232.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 0.68. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BCOV. StockNews.com lowered Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.