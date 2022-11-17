Insider Buying: Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Director Purchases $43,800.00 in Stock

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) Director James Keith Morgan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,365.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Citizens Price Performance
CIA stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. Citizens, Inc. has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $170.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
