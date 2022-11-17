Insider Buying: Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Director Purchases $43,800.00 in Stock

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) Director James Keith Morgan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,365.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CIA stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. Citizens, Inc. has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $170.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.14.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citizens by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,453,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 89.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 99,706 shares during the period. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

