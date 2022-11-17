Insider Buying: Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Major Shareholder Buys 2,121,212 Shares of Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair purchased 2,121,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $34,999,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,300,771 shares in the company, valued at $928,962,721.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 712,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 1.74. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Corsair Gaming

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

(Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.