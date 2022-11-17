Insider Buying: Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) CFO Acquires $193,500.00 in Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $193,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance
Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source Company Profile
Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Custom Truck One Source (CTOS)
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.