Insider Buying: Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) CFO Acquires $193,500.00 in Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $193,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 62.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth $7,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 36.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

