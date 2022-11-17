Insider Buying: Ecofibre Limited (ASX:EOF) Insider Buys 588,430 Shares of Stock

Ecofibre Limited (ASX:EOF – Get Rating) insider Eric Tse Wang purchased 588,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$132,396.75 ($88,856.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Ecofibre Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the breeding, growing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp products in the United States and Australia. The company operates through Ananda Health, Ananda Food, and Hemp Black segments. It offers CBD products for human and pet consumption, as well as topical health and beauty products; hemp related food products; and textile and hemp products.

