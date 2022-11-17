Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Acquires $14,480.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.96 per share, with a total value of $14,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,350.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HSON opened at $22.94 on Thursday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 16.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

