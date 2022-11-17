Insider Buying: Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Director Buys $10,958.04 in Stock

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) Director Cari L. Jaroslawsky purchased 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $10,958.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,958.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rand Capital Price Performance

Rand Capital stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64. Rand Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rand Capital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rand Capital stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.87% of Rand Capital worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

Further Reading

