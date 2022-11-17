Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 20th, John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00.
BeiGene Stock Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ BGNE traded down $5.20 on Thursday, reaching $200.57. The company had a trading volume of 248,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.51 and a 200-day moving average of $161.93. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $380.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BGNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.50.
About BeiGene
BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Read More
