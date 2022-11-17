Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BeiGene alerts:

On Tuesday, September 20th, John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00.

BeiGene Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ BGNE traded down $5.20 on Thursday, reaching $200.57. The company had a trading volume of 248,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.51 and a 200-day moving average of $161.93. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $380.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BeiGene during the third quarter worth $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BeiGene during the second quarter worth $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in BeiGene during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in BeiGene during the third quarter worth $230,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.50.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.