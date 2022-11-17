Insider Selling: Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Director Sells $3,673,200.00 in Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE:CHH opened at $122.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.18. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 16.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Stories

