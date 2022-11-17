Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Sells 1,804 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $134,055.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,733.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $1,203,020.00.

Duolingo Price Performance

Duolingo stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.27. 385,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,539. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.15 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.33. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $139.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DUOL shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth about $4,226,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

