Insider Selling: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.27. 1,179,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,130. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

