Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,096,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $16.94 on Thursday, hitting $278.17. The company had a trading volume of 648,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,040. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $862.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.27 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 29.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

