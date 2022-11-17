Insider Selling: LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) CTO Sells 7,332 Shares of Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 7,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $162,183.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mohsin Hussain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of LiveRamp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $180,619.20.

LiveRamp Price Performance

LiveRamp stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,072. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

RAMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $25,888,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 1,405.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 613,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 572,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 87.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,838,000 after purchasing an additional 431,700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the third quarter worth $7,533,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 14.9% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,954,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,465,000 after purchasing an additional 383,047 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

