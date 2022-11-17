Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Sells 2,860 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) insider Suresh Kannan sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $108,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,127.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Model N Stock Performance

NYSE:MODN traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 431,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 0.64. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $40.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,724,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 68,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Model N Company Profile

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MODN shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Model N to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

