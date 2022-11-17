Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells $500,300.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,317,335.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.50.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

About Silk Road Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Articles

