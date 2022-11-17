Insider Selling: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Insider Sells $36,480.00 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) insider Thomas Tesoro sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,566 shares in the company, valued at $705,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Tesoro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Thomas Tesoro sold 1,516 shares of Standard Motor Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $48,633.28.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of SMP opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $842.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 2,125.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 487,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 465,583 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 627.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 197,346 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 85.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 148,075 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 645.1% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 123,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter worth approximately $3,195,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

See Also

