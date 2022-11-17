Insider Selling: Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) CEO Sells 1,115 Shares of Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,325,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $34.08. 290,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,157. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SUPN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

