Insider Selling: TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Insider Sells 42,150 Shares of Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $125.76 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $166.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.63.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.