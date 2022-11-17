Insider Selling: TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Insider Sells 42,150 Shares of Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $125.76 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $166.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.63.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
Read More
