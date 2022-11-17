Insider Selling: The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) President Sells 33,365 Shares of Stock

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) President Erik Mervin Herzfeld sold 33,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $166,157.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 200,735 shares in the company, valued at $999,660.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. 26,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,747. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.22%.

Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 576,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter worth $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 26.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 23.0% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 114,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

