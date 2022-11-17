Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Insider Sells $77,188.42 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 39,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $77,188.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,785,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,901.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 47,974 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $102,184.62.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 9,717 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $16,907.58.

Usio Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Usio

USIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio during the first quarter worth $42,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Usio during the first quarter worth $50,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Usio during the third quarter worth $44,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Usio by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Usio by 61.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

