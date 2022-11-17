Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Update

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 8,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Insmed to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.
In other Insmed news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,298.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of INSM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.77. 14,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,033. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53. Insmed has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $31.10.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
