Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Update

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 8,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Insmed to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insider Activity at Insmed

In other Insmed news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,298.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Insmed Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Insmed by 38.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INSM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.77. 14,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,033. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53. Insmed has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $31.10.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.