Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.25.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

NASDAQ IAS traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,310. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -941.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $25.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 40.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 702.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also

