Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.25.
NASDAQ IAS traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,310. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -941.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $25.62.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
