Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.05

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 2.05 and last traded at 2.21, with a volume of 546400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 2.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of 3.26.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.04 by -0.05. The firm had revenue of 162.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 176.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTR. Phoenician Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 7.9% in the third quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,536,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 112,242 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 14,819.3% during the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 963,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 956,736 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,986,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,089,000. 30.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

