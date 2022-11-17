Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.05

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 2.05 and last traded at 2.21, with a volume of 546400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 2.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on INTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of 3.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTR. Phoenician Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 7.9% in the third quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,536,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 112,242 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 14,819.3% during the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 963,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 956,736 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,986,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,089,000. 30.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Inter & Co, Inc.
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inter & Co, Inc. (INTR)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.