International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.6% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $145.67. 121,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,546,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 481.76%.

Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

