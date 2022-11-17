International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 120,355 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,734,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,036,409,000 after acquiring an additional 467,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,622,298,000 after buying an additional 768,929 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,828 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% in the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $583,688,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IFF. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $98.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $153.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

