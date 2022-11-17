International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $83.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays to $83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

IFF opened at $98.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $153.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

