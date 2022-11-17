Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Major Shareholder Steven H. Rosen Sells 60,480 Shares of Stock

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) major shareholder Steven H. Rosen sold 60,480 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $30,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,886,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,039. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:IVC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 218,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. Invacare Co. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invacare by 141.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 158,740 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Invacare by 77.7% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 33,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Invacare during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Invacare to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invacare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

